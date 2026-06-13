Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - After selecting Kane Cloutier 1st overall on Friday night of the OHL Priority Selection Draft, the Generals made 13 picks on Saturday to wrap things up.
In the second round, Oshawa selected Jakub Kuklinski from the Mississauga Sens U16 AAA, where he played in 32 games, collecting 59 points.
With no pick in the fourth round, the Generals took Deverin Warner with the 70th selection from the Woodbridge Wolfpack Premier 15's, where he played 15 games, grabbing 10 points.
No fifth-round pick meant the Generals selected Colten Sixsmith in the sixth round from the Burlington Eagles U16 AAA, playing in 34 games, getting a point a game.
Following that up with a second sixth-round pick, the Generals picked Liam Weaver from the Detroit Honeybaked 15's, suiting up in 77 games, collecting 46 points.
The Generals also had two picks in the seventh round, taking Porter Matchett, who played 14 games, picking up 6 points. With the second seventh-round pick, Oshawa selected Benjamin Legros from the Credit River Capitals U16 AAA, playing in 32 games and scoring 34 points.
In the eighth round, the Gens took Ratmir Shalapayev from Team Illinois 15's, where he played 50 games, grabbing 59 points.
Liam Nelson from the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA with their ninth-round pick. Nelson played 33 games, collecting 14 points.
Oshawa drafted William LoSauro from the North Jersey Avalanche 16U in the 10th round; he suited up 13 times, grabbing 24 points.
In the 11th round, the Gens took Braydon Cornacchia from the Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA, where he played 34 games and recorded 25 points.
The Generals took Lucas Mowat from the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA. Mowat played 34 games last season, getting 17 points.
Oshawa selected Stephen Knight in the 14th round from the Detroit Little Caesars 15's, where he played 21 games, collecting 19 points.
To close out their draft the Gens took goalie Noah Spiteri in the 15th round from the BioSteel Sports Academy U16 AAA. Spiteri played in 34 games picking up 19 wins with a 2.39 GAA.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
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- Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Oshawa Generals
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- Storm Select Jacob Tysick 228th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select James Ware 248th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
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- Storm Select Chace Minard 168th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Colton Van Geffen 188th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
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- 67's Select Goaltender Marcus Smolcic with the 159th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
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- Niagara Opens Day Two with Three Key Selections - Niagara IceDogs
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- Storm Select Ayden Dark 114th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
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