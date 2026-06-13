Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - After selecting Kane Cloutier 1st overall on Friday night of the OHL Priority Selection Draft, the Generals made 13 picks on Saturday to wrap things up.

In the second round, Oshawa selected Jakub Kuklinski from the Mississauga Sens U16 AAA, where he played in 32 games, collecting 59 points.

With no pick in the fourth round, the Generals took Deverin Warner with the 70th selection from the Woodbridge Wolfpack Premier 15's, where he played 15 games, grabbing 10 points.

No fifth-round pick meant the Generals selected Colten Sixsmith in the sixth round from the Burlington Eagles U16 AAA, playing in 34 games, getting a point a game.

Following that up with a second sixth-round pick, the Generals picked Liam Weaver from the Detroit Honeybaked 15's, suiting up in 77 games, collecting 46 points.

The Generals also had two picks in the seventh round, taking Porter Matchett, who played 14 games, picking up 6 points. With the second seventh-round pick, Oshawa selected Benjamin Legros from the Credit River Capitals U16 AAA, playing in 32 games and scoring 34 points.

In the eighth round, the Gens took Ratmir Shalapayev from Team Illinois 15's, where he played 50 games, grabbing 59 points.

Liam Nelson from the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA with their ninth-round pick. Nelson played 33 games, collecting 14 points.

Oshawa drafted William LoSauro from the North Jersey Avalanche 16U in the 10th round; he suited up 13 times, grabbing 24 points.

In the 11th round, the Gens took Braydon Cornacchia from the Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA, where he played 34 games and recorded 25 points.

The Generals took Lucas Mowat from the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA. Mowat played 34 games last season, getting 17 points.

Oshawa selected Stephen Knight in the 14th round from the Detroit Little Caesars 15's, where he played 21 games, collecting 19 points.

To close out their draft the Gens took goalie Noah Spiteri in the 15th round from the BioSteel Sports Academy U16 AAA. Spiteri played in 34 games picking up 19 wins with a 2.39 GAA.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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