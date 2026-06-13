Niagara Opens Day Two with Three Key Selections

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







KINGSTON, Ont. - The Niagara IceDogs got off to a strong start on the second day of the OHL Priority Selection, drafting forwards Finn Merrill and Nathan Hewitt with back-to-back picks at 32nd and 33rd overall, respectively.

Merrill spent the 2025-26 season with the Hill Academy U16 AAA program, recording an impressive 89 points in 59 games. IceDogs Director of Player Personnel Sean LaFortune says Merrill is "a guy who checks all the boxes for us."

"He plays with skill, but also plays heavy and plays hard," added LaFortune.

Hewitt, a local product, spent the 2025-26 season with the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA, where he recorded 43 points in 34 games. LaFortune described Hewitt as a highly intelligent and competitive two-way centreman who generated significant offence on a team that generally lacked it.

The IceDogs continued to add talent in the third round, selecting goaltender Aidan Cullen 42nd overall. Cullen spent the 2025-26 season with Shattuck-St. Mary's 15U AAA, posting a stellar 1.82 goals-against average, .923 save percentage, and seven shutouts.

LaFortune describes Cullen as a big, mobile goaltender who is "among the best goaltenders in his age group."

The Niagara IceDogs are excited to welcome Finn, Nathan, and Aidan to the organization and look forward to supporting their development in the years ahead.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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