67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 219th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Cameron Sheppard of the Arnprior Packers.

The Stittsville, Ontario, native had 91 points in 41 games with the Arnprior Packers this season. A re-entry selection, he played for the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA team last season, notching 36 points in 29 games, and scored three points in five games at the OHL Cup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.