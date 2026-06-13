67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - With the 219th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Cameron Sheppard of the Arnprior Packers.
The Stittsville, Ontario, native had 91 points in 41 games with the Arnprior Packers this season. A re-entry selection, he played for the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA team last season, notching 36 points in 29 games, and scored three points in five games at the OHL Cup.
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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
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- 67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
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Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- 67's Select Goaltender Connor Reed with the 279th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft
- 67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft
- 67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft
- 67's Select Forward Jack Lee with the 199th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Mears with the 179th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft