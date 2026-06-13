67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 99th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's selected Ben Slavick from the Detroit Little Caesars 15U AAA.

The Westland, Michigan, native recorded 36 points in 21 games for the Detroit Little Caesars 15U AAA. At the OHL Cup, Slavick scored 10 points in five games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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