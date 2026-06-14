Petes Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, June 13, the Peterborough Petes completed the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, making 14 picks on the day.

"We're very pleased with the players that we selected on Friday and Saturday," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Throughout the past season, these players demonstrated the skill, character, and competitiveness needed to earn an opportunity with the Petes. We're excited to welcome them to Development Camp and see them take the next step on the ice."

Peterborough's day two selections can be seen below:

Round 3, Pick 59 - Mason Quinn (RW) - Toronto Marlboros U16

Round 5, Pick 94 - Colton Lapierre (D) - Toronto Red Wings U16

Round 6, Pick 119 - Zidane Jasey (G) - Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16

Round 7, Pick 134 - Marco Nichele (D) - Ottawa Jr. 67's U16

Round 7, Pick 136 - Brady Cunningham (D) - Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Round 8, Pick 145 - Dylan Delgado (RW) - Detroit HoneyBaked 15s

Round 8, Pick 154 - Ty Civello (LW) - Don Mills Flyers U16

Round 9, Pick 174 - Nicholas Hahn (D) - Team Wisconsin 15s

Round 10, Pick 194 - Nathan Slack (RW) - Don Mills Flyers U16

Round 11, Pick 214 - Andrew Vaduva (G) - Burlington Eagles U16

Round 12, Pick 234 - Hudson Clayton (D) - Burlington Eagles U16

Round 13, Pick 254 - Quinn Creally (RW) - Upper Canada Cyclones U16

Round 14, Pick 274 - Evan Vukelic (C) - Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15s

Round 15, Pick 294 - Aiden Plooy (D) - Upper Canada Cyclones U16

Photos of players selected by the Petes on day two can be provided upon request.

The first round of the OHL Priority Selection took place on Friday, June 12, with the Petes selecting Vaughan Kings forward Landon Roulston. Fans can learn more about Roulston.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates. Details for the Petes annual Development Camp will be released in the coming week.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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