Petes Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, June 13, the Peterborough Petes completed the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, making 14 picks on the day.
"We're very pleased with the players that we selected on Friday and Saturday," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Throughout the past season, these players demonstrated the skill, character, and competitiveness needed to earn an opportunity with the Petes. We're excited to welcome them to Development Camp and see them take the next step on the ice."
Peterborough's day two selections can be seen below:
Round 3, Pick 59 - Mason Quinn (RW) - Toronto Marlboros U16
Round 5, Pick 94 - Colton Lapierre (D) - Toronto Red Wings U16
Round 6, Pick 119 - Zidane Jasey (G) - Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16
Round 7, Pick 134 - Marco Nichele (D) - Ottawa Jr. 67's U16
Round 7, Pick 136 - Brady Cunningham (D) - Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Round 8, Pick 145 - Dylan Delgado (RW) - Detroit HoneyBaked 15s
Round 8, Pick 154 - Ty Civello (LW) - Don Mills Flyers U16
Round 9, Pick 174 - Nicholas Hahn (D) - Team Wisconsin 15s
Round 10, Pick 194 - Nathan Slack (RW) - Don Mills Flyers U16
Round 11, Pick 214 - Andrew Vaduva (G) - Burlington Eagles U16
Round 12, Pick 234 - Hudson Clayton (D) - Burlington Eagles U16
Round 13, Pick 254 - Quinn Creally (RW) - Upper Canada Cyclones U16
Round 14, Pick 274 - Evan Vukelic (C) - Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15s
Round 15, Pick 294 - Aiden Plooy (D) - Upper Canada Cyclones U16
Photos of players selected by the Petes on day two can be provided upon request.
The first round of the OHL Priority Selection took place on Friday, June 12, with the Petes selecting Vaughan Kings forward Landon Roulston. Fans can learn more about Roulston.
Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates. Details for the Petes annual Development Camp will be released in the coming week.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Spirit Draft 14 Total Players at 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Make 13 Selections on Day 2 of the 2026 OHL Priority Draft - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Completes 2026 Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore - OHL
- Storm Select Joshua Pagani 288th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Petes Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Peterborough Petes
- 67's Select Forward Kaleb Peplinskie with the 299th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Select Goaltender Connor Reed with the 279th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select 13 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Storm Select Landon Giradri 268th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Steelheads wrap up the draft adding fourteen more players on day two - Brampton Steelheads
- 67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Jaxson Menary 208th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Jacob Tysick 228th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select James Ware 248th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jack Lee with the 199th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Chace Minard 168th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Colton Van Geffen 188th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Mears with the 179th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Goaltender Marcus Smolcic with the 159th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Alexander Moore 148th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jake Readings with the 139th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Niagara Opens Day Two with Three Key Selections - Niagara IceDogs
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Zivanovich with the 116th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Ayden Dark 114th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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