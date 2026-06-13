67's Select Defenceman Ethan Mears with the 179th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 179th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Ethan Mears of the St. Louis AAA Blues 15U AAA.

The Arnold, Missouri, native recorded six points in 12 games with the St. Louis AAA Blues 15U AAA. He added two points in five games at the OHL Cup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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