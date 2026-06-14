67's Select Forward Kaleb Peplinskie with the 299th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 299th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Kaleb Peplinskie of the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA.

The Pembroke, ON, native potted 15 points in 30 games with the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA. He was also called up to the team's U18 squad, notching two points over one game. He was held pointless in one game at the OHL Cup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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