67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - With the 26th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Henri Packalen of the Peterborough Petes U16 AAA.
"Henri is a responsible playmaking centre who can manipulate the ice to create space for his teammates," says Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "He plays a mature game and takes pride in the little details."
The Kingston, Ontario, native registered 43 points in 32 games with the Peterborough Petes U16 AAA. He also played for the U18 team, scoring 5 points in 6 games, before scoring 5 points in 5 games at the Telus Cup.
He was ranked 39th overall on the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top 100 list.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
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- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
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