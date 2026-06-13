Storm Select Jaxson Menary 208th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Jaxson Menary with the 208th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 5'11 right-shot centreman suited up for the Vaughn Kings U16 AAA during the 2025/2026 season, where he appeared in 33 games, registering 6 goals and 16 assists for 22 points.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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