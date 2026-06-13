Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm are proud to select Joseph Fenwick with the 82nd overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.
The 5'11 winger from Markham, Ontario, had 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 33 games for the Markham Majors U16 AAA program during the 2025/2026 season.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates!
Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
Check out the Guelph Storm Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- 67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection
- Guelph Storm Takes Big Defenceman Seventh Overall in OHL Draft
- Storm Acquire Blue Jackets Prospect Owen Griffin from the Generals