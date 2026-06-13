67's Select Goaltender Marcus Smolcic with the 159th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 159th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Marcus Smolcic of the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native posted a 2.37 goals-against average in 17 games with the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA. He played in one game at the OHL Cup, posting a .968 save percentage and a 1.35 goals-against average.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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