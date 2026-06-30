67's Select Finnish Forward Vanhatalo in the 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected Finnish forward Vilho Vanhatalo during the 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Round 1, Pick 52:

Forward Vilho Vanhatalo

Vanhatalo was selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round, 168th overall, in last week's 2026 NHL Draft. The Tampere, Finland native played eight games last season in Liiga with Tappara, registering one assist. He also suited up in 38 games with Tappara U20, posting 10 goals and 19 points last season. Vanhatalo also spent time with Finland's U18 club at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championships, where he registered one goal in five contests.

HEIGHT: 6'4 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 01/18/2008

HOMETOWN: Tampere, FIN | PREVIOUS TEAM: Tappara U20







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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