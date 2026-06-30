Oshawa Generals Select Matyas Michalek

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - With the first overall selection in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, the Oshawa Generals have selected Matyas Michalek from HC Sparta Praha U17.

Michalek from Praha, CZE, is a 2010 birth year and spent last season playing in an age group up. In 30 games with the U17 team, Michalek tallied 39 points, including 13 goals. He also played in 18 games at the U20 level, collecting 8 points.

"Matyas is a player that we have targeted with the ability to draft 2010-born players in the CHL Import Draft," said Oshawa Generals GM Roger Hunt. "Our scouts have seen him live at the U17 Challenge, The Five Nations in Plymouth, and the U18 World Championship. They have gone through hours of video and have continued to reach the same conclusion. We feel as though he is the best player of the 2010 age group internationally."

Michalek has quite the reputation to his name, with some saying that he is a future number one pick in the NHL.

"We want Matyas to be part of something special that we are building back in Oshawa," stated Hunt

Michalek will be joining a young Generals team that also selected first in the OHL Priority Selection Draft, where they selected Kane Cloutier, two players who could be pillars for the Gens to build around in the near future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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