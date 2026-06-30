IceDogs Take Two at 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs finished strong at the final draft of the offseason as the 2026 CHL Import Draft took place earlier today, taking one forward and one defenceman.

The IceDogs started out selecting Czech forward Stepan Stejskal in the first round, 25th overall.

Stejskal should have no problem adjusting to the mature play of the OHL, as he spent the last season playing with HC Davos U21 in the Swiss U-21 Elite League, where he finished with 34 points in 37 games.

"Stepan is a solid 200-foot forward with good skills and a good skater with a second gear. We were very excited to be able to select Stepan with our first European selection. We look forward to seeing Stepan in his ice dog jersey come September," says General Manager Dale DeGray.

Stejskal has also represented Czechia on the international stage at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, and is a likely candidate for the U18 Worlds in 2027.

With their second pick, 86th overall, in the CHL Import Draft, the IceDogs continue to beef up their blue line with 6'6 German Defenseman Tobias Kramer.

"Kramer is another towering defenceman to go along with the group we already have. Tobias is a smooth-skating, right-shot defender who plays a solid defensive style that can add to the attack as a second wave of offence. I can't wait to see Tobias in a nice dog jersey with the other 6-foot-5 defenseman we have put in place. We would like to welcome Tobias and his family to the Niagara region," says DeGray about the newly-drafted blue-liner.

Kramer spent this past season with the Jungadler Mannheim U20 in the DNL U20 league, where he finished with 20 points in 36 games. He also represented Germany at the U18 World Junior Championships this past year and previously spent time playing in the Czech Republic.

The CHL Import Draft is the third and final selection draft for OHL teams in 2026. The next step for the IceDogs is to have all their recently drafted players congregate for Development Camp in August, ahead of Main Camp.

The IceDogs want to welcome Stephan and Tobias to the organization, and we look forward to seeing them on the ice this upcoming season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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