Rangers Make Three Selections in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The 2026 CHL Import Draft took place on Tuesday, June 30th with the Kitchener Rangers making three draft selections. The East Avenue Blue took two forwards (Roman Andreyev & Benjamin Nyström) and one defenceman (Jiří Gombar). Roman Andreyev was selected 55th overall in the opening round, Jiří Gombar was selected 74th overall in the second round, and Benjamin Nyström was selected 116th overall in the second round.

CHL Import Draft Results

Rangers Draft History

Andreyev (2010) is a six-foot-one, 201-pound forward from Moscow, Russia who has a knack for finding the back of the net. In 18 games at the Russia U16 level, Andreyev produced 21 points, scoring 16 goals and adding five assists. He also impressed at the U18 level in a small sample size recording just under three points-per-game with 11 points (5G, 6A) in four games. Andreyev represented Russia on the international stage with the U16 program featuring in four games while scoring six goals and one assist. At the Russia Cup (U16), Andreyev continued to produce scoring 16 times in 24 games, while adding 11 assists.

New this season, CHL teams were permitted to draft 16-year old skaters in the Import Draft (Round 1 only). Roman is eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft and is currently slated to play for the MHK Dynamo Moska in the MHL (Minor Hockey League, Russia).

"Roman is a big scoring forward that is extremely skilled and has a high-end shot," said General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He is a threat anytime he has the puck. We look forward to seeing him in a Ranger uniform."

With their second selection (74th overall) in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, the Kitchener Rangers selected Jiří Gombar. Gombar is a six-foot-one defenceman from Czechia who spent last season with the HC Energie Karlovy Vary at the U17 and U20 levels. In 22 games with the U17 team, Gombar produced an impressive 40 points (13G, 27A) along with 16 penalty minutes and a +38 plus/minus rating. In 24 games with the U20 team, Gombar scored three goals and added eight helpers for 11 points.

The Czechia native has represented his host nation twice on the international stage at both the U17 and U18 level. In a combined 30 games of international play, Gombar has two goals and five assists. Gombar is eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft.

"Jiri is a mobile smooth skating two way defender that plays a poised and smart game," said Mike McKenzie. "He is a very well rounded player. We are excited to welcome Jiri to the Rangers."

Kitchener's final selection of the 2026 CHL Import Draft was Swedish forward, Benjamin Nyström from the Luleå HF U20 program. Nyström stands in at six-foot-three, 190 pounds, turning just 17 years old this past March. Born in Boden, Sweden, Nyström played 36 games between the U18 Region and U18 Nationell in Sweden. In the U18 Region, Nyström recorded 26 points (12G, 14A) in 17 games and scored at a goal-per-game clip in 19 games in the U18 Nationell where he added 13 assists for 32 points in 19 games. Nyström, like Gombar also has two years of international experience, representing Sweden at the U16 and U17 levels. In 17 games, he has ten goals and seven assists.

Benjamin Nyström is set to play for the Luleå HF U18 and U20 program for the 2026-27 season and is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

"Benjamin is a big, strong physical player that also has good hands and offensive instincts," said Mike McKenzie. "He has put up big numbers in the Swedish league this year and plays a hard brand of hockey that would transition well to our league and team."

Notable players selected in the CHL Import Draft that have played for the Rangers are 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Gabriel Landeskog, Radek Faksa, Petr Kanko, Jakub Kindl, Tobias Rieder, Boris Valábik, and most recently, 2026 OHL and Memorial Cup Champion, Christian Kirsch.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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