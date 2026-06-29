Rangers Send 15 Players to NHL Development Camps
Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - More than half of the Kitchener Rangers roster from the 2025-26 season have been invited to NHL Development Camps following the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft. This is the most players (15) sent to NHL Development camps in one single season after sending 11 players to camps over the past three consecutive seasons.
Alexander Bilecki (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Charlie Puglisi (Nashville Predators) who were recently selected in the 2026 NHL Draft this week, will attend their respective club's camps.
Eleven other NHL Drafted Rangers that will be at NHL Development Camps are Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadiens), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jack Pridham (Tampa Bay Lightning), Charlie Puglisi (Nashville Predators), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), Luca Romano (New York Islanders), and Jared Woolley (LA Kings).
Meanwhile, Dylan Edwards and Weston Cameron earned a free-agent invitations to camp with the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers respectively after both spending last season in Kitchener.
In total, 15 Kitchener Rangers will attend development camps with XXX different NHL teams represented, with the Nashville Predators leading the way with three players attending.
Below is a complete list of Kitchener Rangers at 2026 NHL Development Camps:
Colorado - Christian Humphreys
Edmonton Oilers - Weston Cameron
Los Angeles - Jared Woolley
Montreal - Andrew MacNiel
Nashville - Dylan Edwards, Charlie Puglisi, & Cameron Reid
New York (NYI) - Luca Romano
Ottawa - Matthew Andonovski & Luke Ellinas
San Jose - Christian Kirsch
Toronto - Alexander Bilecki
Tampa Bay - Sam O'Reilly & Jack Pridham
Vancouver - Gabriel Chiarot
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