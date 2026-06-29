Two-Game Packs for Seaway Shootout Now on Sale - Fans Save 20 Percent for a Limited Time

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that two-game packs for the Seaway Shootout are now on sale to the public, offering fans a chance to take in both nights of OHL action at the Cornwall Civic Complex while saving 20 percent compared to the cost of individual game tickets.

The limited-time offer is available until Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026 at 11:59pm.

The two-game pack secures a seat for both regular season matchups of the Seaway Shootout weekend, featuring the Brampton Steelheads against two Eastern Conference opponents - the Ottawa 67's on Friday, Oct. 16 and the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Both games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the Ed Lumley Arena.

The Seaway Shootout marks the return of regular season OHL hockey to Cornwall for the first time in decades, bringing major junior action back to a community with deep roots in the game. The historic Cornwall Civic Complex previously served as home to the Cornwall Royals, who captured three Memorial Cup titles during their major junior era and developed legends of the game including Dale Hawerchuk, Doug Gilmour and Marc Crawford.

The weekend will also feature a slate of community events, including a free public open skate and Seaway Hockey Day at the Benson Centre.

Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as the 20 percent savings on two-game packs is available only through Aug. 4.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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