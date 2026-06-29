Andrew Robinson and Caden Harvey Selected by Edmonton Oilers in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Edmonton Oilers strengthened their prospect pipeline during the 2026 NHL Draft by selecting two members of the Windsor Spitfires, drafting defenceman Andrew Robinson in the fifth round (133rd overall) and forward Caden Harvey in the sixth round (180th overall). The selections highlight the Oilers' confidence in Windsor's player development system and add two promising OHL talents to Edmonton's future.

Robinson became the first of the Spitfires on day two to hear his name called after the Oilers acquired the 133rd overall pick in a draft-day trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 6-foot, 190-pound left-shot defenceman enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign with Windsor, recording nine goals and 24 points in 63 games while finishing with a remarkable +36 rating. His steady defensive play earned him a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team.

Just 47 picks later, the Oilers returned to Windsor to select forward Caden Harvey. The 6-foot-1 playmaker posted 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points in 68 games during his first OHL season after arriving from the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite.

Oilers Director of Amateur Scouting Rick Pracey praised Harvey's offensive instincts, quick hands and hockey sense, describing him as a player whose skill level projected closer to a third- or fourth-round talent.

Selecting two teammates from one of the Ontario Hockey League's top clubs reflects Edmonton's confidence in the culture and development environment built by the Windsor Spitfires. Robinson and Harvey were key contributors to one of the league's strongest teams, gaining valuable experience in meaningful games while continuing to develop against elite junior competition.

For Windsor, having multiple players drafted by the same NHL organization serves as another testament to the franchise's ability to prepare players for the professional ranks. For Edmonton, Robinson and Harvey represent two high-value selections who could become important pieces of the organization's future.

While both prospects will continue their development before making the jump to professional hockey, Oilers fans now have two more names to follow closely. If their growth continues on its current trajectory, Andrew Robinson and Caden Harvey could one day reunite in Edmonton wearing the blue and orange.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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