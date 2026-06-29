Five Attackers Heading to NHL Summer Development Camps
Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce that five current players and one alumnus will be headed to NHL Summer Developments Camps this week.
Leading the way are four current Attack players selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. Forward Pierce Mbuyi will attend the Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp after being selected by the club, while import forward Lucian Bernat heads to the Vancouver Canucks Development Camp. Defenceman Cole Zurawski will participate in the Florida Panthers Development Camp, and forward Wesley Royston has been invited to the Montréal Canadiens Development Camp.
The Attack will also be represented by defencemen Elliot Arnett who has received an invite to Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp and alumnus Landen Hookey who will be attending the Ottawa Senators Development Camp.
NHL Development Camps take place this week and provide drafted players and invited prospects with their first opportunity to work directly with NHL coaching, player development, strength and conditioning, and medical staffs. Throughout the week, players participate in on-ice skill sessions, fitness testing, classroom instruction, and scrimmages designed to prepare them for professional hockey.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026
- 4 Knights Selected at 2026 NHL Draft, Extending 58-Year Draft Streak - London Knights
- Andrew Robinson and Caden Harvey Selected by Edmonton Oilers in 2026 NHL Draft - Windsor Spitfires
- Two-Game Packs for Seaway Shootout Now on Sale - Fans Save 20 Percent for a Limited Time - OHL
- Five Attackers Heading to NHL Summer Development Camps - Owen Sound Attack
- Bulldogs Sign UConn Commit Forward Jack Torr - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- Five Attackers Heading to NHL Summer Development Camps
- Four Bears Taken at 2026 NHL Draft
- 2026 NHL Draft Preview: Owen Sound Attack Well Represented
- Attack Sign 2025 CHL Import Draft Pick Lucian Bernat to OHL Player Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Max Fransen Commits to Attack, Signs OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement