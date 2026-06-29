Five Attackers Heading to NHL Summer Development Camps

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce that five current players and one alumnus will be headed to NHL Summer Developments Camps this week.

Leading the way are four current Attack players selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. Forward Pierce Mbuyi will attend the Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp after being selected by the club, while import forward Lucian Bernat heads to the Vancouver Canucks Development Camp. Defenceman Cole Zurawski will participate in the Florida Panthers Development Camp, and forward Wesley Royston has been invited to the Montréal Canadiens Development Camp.

The Attack will also be represented by defencemen Elliot Arnett who has received an invite to Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp and alumnus Landen Hookey who will be attending the Ottawa Senators Development Camp.

NHL Development Camps take place this week and provide drafted players and invited prospects with their first opportunity to work directly with NHL coaching, player development, strength and conditioning, and medical staffs. Throughout the week, players participate in on-ice skill sessions, fitness testing, classroom instruction, and scrimmages designed to prepare them for professional hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.