Four Bears Taken at 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Owen Sound Attack celebrated another successful NHL Draft weekend as four current players heard their names called during the 2026 NHL Draft, held June 26-27 in Buffalo, New York.

Attack Captain and forward Pierce Mbuyi kicked it off for the Attack being selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 3rdround, 86th overall. Then import forward Lucian Bernat started a frenzy of players being selected in the 6th round when he was taken by the Vancouver Canucks 176th overall. Five picks later forward Cole Zurawski was heard his name called by the Florida 181st overall and then nine picks later winger Wesley Royston was selected by the Montréal Canadiens190th overall, further strengthening the Attack's long-standing reputation as one of the Ontario Hockey League's premier development organizations.

The quartet joins an impressive list of Attack players who have heard their names called the NHL Draft, continuing the organization's tradition of preparing players for the next level.

"On behalf of the Owen Sound Attack, we would like to congratulate Pierce, Lucian, Cole, Wes, and their families on being selected in the 2026 NHL Draft," said Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother. "This is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment each of these young men has shown throughout their time with our organization."

"As we turn our focus to the next chapter of Owen Sound Attack hockey, we're proud to be building a player-first organization that is committed to developing elite talent both on and off the ice. Our goal is to prepare our players to succeed at the highest levels of the game while helping them grow as people."

"We're excited to welcome everyone back to the Bayshore in late August as we begin another season and continue that journey together. We can't wait to get back on the ice with this group and begin a new chapter in the development of the next generation of Owen Sound Attack players."

Interesting Connections

Mbuyi becomes the first Attack player to be selected by the Penguins since Jaden Lindo in 2014, while Bernat becomes the first Attack player since 2017 to go to the Canucks, when they selected Jonah Gadjovich and Petrus Palmu. Zurawski and Royston join organizations with direct alumni connections. Zurawski will join a Panthers organization that features the previously mentioned Gadjovich, while Royston will get the opportunity to learn the ropes under the tutelage of former Attack Captain and current Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

The foursome of Attack players will now prepare themselves for summer development camps, which will be announced by their NHL teams in the coming days and weeks.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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