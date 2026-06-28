Two Firebirds Selected at 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







BUFFALO - Two Flint Firebirds were selected on Saturday afternoon at the 2026 NHL Draft, extending the organization's streak of having at least one player selected at every draft since the team's inception in 2015. Darian Anderson was drafted by the New York Rangers and Alex Kostov was taken by the Los Angeles Kings.

Anderson became the first Firebird selected when the Rangers snagged him in the sixth round with the 163rd overall pick. The Brighton, Mich. native signed with the Firebirds in October of 2025 and went on to put up 20 goals and 25 assists over 60 games played in his first season in Flint. He then tallied six goals and seven assists over eight postseason games. A right wing, Anderson has committed to play NCAA hockey at Clarkson University.

Kostov then came off the board 14 picks later when the Kings took him with the 177th overall pick, also in the sixth round. He appeared in 47 games for the Firebirds in the 2025-26 season and finished with 24 goals and 31 assists, earning him a selection in what was his third year of draft eligibility. Originally acquired by the Birds via a trade with the Soo Greyhounds in January of 2024, Kostov has totaled 45 goals and 66 assists over 145 career games for the Firebirds. He has announced a commitment to play NCAA hockey at Quinnipiac University.

The Firebirds continued their streak of having at least one player selected at every draft since the team arrived in Flint in 2015. Flint has now seen 22 players drafted and has had 42 players in franchise history who have been drafted or signed by an NHL team.

The Firebirds will open the 2026-27 season on Saturday, September 19 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit. One week later the Firebirds will return to Dort Financial Center ice for their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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