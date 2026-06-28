Matthew Minchak Selected 191st Overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2026 NHL Draft
Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Buffalo, NY - Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Matthew Minchak has been selected by the Vegas Golden Knights with the 191stoverall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Minchak emerged as one of the OHL's promising young netminders this season, showcasing his athleticism, composure, and ability to make timely saves in key moments. Highlighted by an appearance in the 2026 OHL Top Prospects Game, his work ethic and continued development in the crease earned the attention of NHL scouts and ultimately led to his selection by the Golden Knights.
Minchak's rise from unknown free agent signing out of the AAA U.S loop last offseason to now being selected in the 2026 NHL Draft as a re-entry candidate is something to behold.
The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Matthew and his family on this tremendous achievement and look forward to following his continued development with the Vegas Golden Knights organization.
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