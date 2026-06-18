Firebirds Acquire Fifth Round Pick from Niagara in Exchange for Christian Colosimo

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds defenseman Christian Colosimo

(Flint Firebirds) Flint Firebirds defenseman Christian Colosimo(Flint Firebirds)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that they have acquired a fifth round OHL Priority Selection draft pick from the Nigara IceDogs in exchange for defenseman Christian Colosimo.

Colosimo heads to St. Catharines after playing in a total of 22 games across two seasons for the Firebirds, during which he had one goal, one assist and 24 penalty minutes. He also played 23 games for the Aurora Tigers of the OJHL during the 2025-26 season and had four assists and 43 penalty minutes. Colosimo was originally selected by the Firebirds in the fourth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Flint will receive Niagara's 2030 fifth round pick in exchange for Colosimo.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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