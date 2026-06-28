Otters Defenseman Lucas Ambrosio Selected #223 Overall by Los Angeles Kings in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- It's the biggest day in the lives of many young hockey players and today, another member of the Erie Otters organization heard his named called at the NHL Entry Draft.

Erie Otters defenseman Lucas Ambrosio was selected 223rd overall by the Los Angeles Kings.

Last season with the Otters, Ambrosio was solid defensively for Erie while contributing 20 points (1G+19A) in 64 games for the navy and gold.

The Oakville, ON native projects as a strong defensive blueliner who will be a key part of an exciting season on the horizon for the Otters, now with NHL prospect status as he joins a strong prospect pool in Southern California.

Otters' General Manager Dave Brown spoke on the selection of Ambrosio and the continued tradition of developmental excellence the Otters are known for.

"The entire Erie Otters organization would like to congratulate Lucas on being selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft," Brown said. "Lucas has earned this opportunity through countless hours of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to improving every day. From the moment he arrived in Erie, he embraced what it means to be an Otter. His size, skating ability, competitiveness and team-first mentality made him a trusted presence on our blue line and we're thrilled to see those qualities recognized at the next level."

Ambrosio continues a long tradition of Otters being selected in the NHL Draft as he is the 48th different Otter to hear his named called. Erie has now seen a player selected in six straight drafts dating back to 2020 and have had at least one player called in 25 total drafts from 1997 to 2026.

Ambrosio becomes the second current Otter to be under the umbrella of an NHL organization alongside Ty Henry (Chicago #163 '24).

He becomes the second ever Otter to be drafted by the Kings after Josh Kidd was selected 184th overall in 2007.

Ambrosio also becomes the second-latest pick the Otters have ever had, with Chris Campoli being selected #227 in 2004 and going onto skate in 440 NHL games.

Coming into the draft, Ambrosio was ranked #91 among North American skaters.

His selection represents a continued tradition of excellence that has seen numerous Otters players go onto play in NHL games and even hoist the Stanley Cup.

The entire Otters organization congratulates Lucas on all of his accomplishments and recognition and look forward to his continued development on the road to his professional hockey career.

ALL-TIME ERIE OTTERS NHL DRAFT SELECTIONS

Year Player NHL Team Pick (Overall)

1997 Jason Ward Montreal Canadiens 11th

Patrick Dovigi Edmonton Oilers 41st

Adam Nittel San Jose Sharks 107th

1998 Michael Rupp New York Islanders 9th

1999 Tim Connolly New York Islanders 5th

Sean Dixon Montreal Canadiens 167th

2000 Nikita Alexeev Tampa Bay Lightning 8th

Brad Boyes Toronto Maple Leafs 24th

Michael Rupp New Jersey Devils 76th

2001 Carlo Colaiacovo Toronto Maple Leafs 17th

Adam Munro Chicago Blackhawks 29th

2002 Brian Lee Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 71st

Scott Dobben Ottawa Senators 113th

2004 Josh Disher New Jersey Devils 185th

Chris Campoli New York Islanders 227th

2005 Ryan O'Marra New York Islanders 15th

Michael Blunden Chicago Blackhawks 43rd

2007 Nick Palmieri New Jersey Devils 79th

Anthony Peluso St. Louis Blues 160th

Luke Gazdic Dallas Stars 172nd

Zack Torquato Detroit Red Wings 178th

Josh Kidd Los Angeles Kings 184th

2008 Mitch Gaulton New York Rangers 171st

2009 Ryan O'Reilly Colorado Avalanche 33rd

Jaroslav Janus Tampa Bay Lightning 162nd

David Shields St. Louis Blues 168th

2010 Greg McKegg Toronto Maple Leafs 62nd

Andrew Yogan New York Rangers 100th

2012 Adam Pelech New York Islanders 65th

Connor Brown Toronto Maple Leafs 156th

2013 Connor Crisp Montreal Canadiens 71st

2014 Kyle Pettit Vancouver Canucks 156th

2015 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 1st

Dylan Strome Arizona Coyotes 3rd

Travis Dermott Toronto Maple Leafs 34th

2016 Alex DeBrincat Chicago Blackhawks 39th

Taylor Raddysh Tampa Bay Lightning 58th

Jordan Sambrook Detroit Red Wings 137th

2017 Ivan Lodnia Minnesota Wild 85th

2020 Jamie Drysdale Anaheim Ducks 6th

Chad Yetman Chicago Blackhawks 172nd

2021 Connor Lockhart Vancouver Canucks 178th

2022 Christian Kyrou Dallas Stars 50th

2023 Carey Terrance Anaheim Ducks 59th

2024 Ty Henry Chicago Blackhawks 163rd

2025 Matthew Schaefer New York Islanders 1st

Malcolm Spence New York Rangers 43rd

2026 Lucas Ambrosio Los Angeles Kings 223rd

NHL DRAFT TRACKER: NHL.com

Player Eligibility: All North American players who are 18 years old by September 15 of the year of their draft, and under 20 years old by Dec. 15 of that same year are eligible. Non-North Americans begin eligibility at the same time but maintain eligibility until 21 years old.

Keep up with both of the Otters picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, please head to NHL.com.

For the latest Otters news, visit OttersHockey.com, or follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/erieottershockey), Twitter (@ErieOtters), and Instagram (@ErieOtters).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.