Nathan Aspinall Named Third Team CHL All-Star

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Canadian Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named a CHL Third Team All-Star for the 2025-26 season.

Aspinall registered 33 goals and 61 assists over 65 games played during the 2025-26 season. His 61 assists set a new Firebirds franchise record, and his 94 points were the second-most in the OHL. He chipped in with an additional 10 goals and seven assists over eight postseason games. Aspinall was named Flint's captain during the preseason and was signed to an NHL entry-level contract by the New York Rangers in October.

The 6'7 winger was also named a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given annually to the OHL's most outstanding player, and for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy, which awarded annually to the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice as well as hard work, passion and a dedication to the game of hockey and their community. The OHL named him its First Team All-Star left wing for the 2025-26 season earlier in June. Aspinall led the Firebirds to new franchise records in points (95) and wins (44) during the 2025-26 season.

The CHL has named annual All-Star teams since the 2022-23 season, when it revived a practice that had not occurred since the 2009-10 season. Aspinall is the first Flint Firebird to ever be named a CHL All-Star.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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