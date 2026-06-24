Frontenacs Sign 10th Overall Pick Logan Prud'Homme to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club and General Manager Kory Cooper are happy to announce the signing of first round pick Logan Prud'homme to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Frontenacs used the 10th overall pick to select Logan in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. The towering 6'7", 220 lbs. forward joins the Frontenacs from the Upper Canada College U16 AAA program. During the 2025-26 season, Prud'homme was a force to be reckoned with, producing stellar numbers across 69 games, scoring 44 goals and 52 assists for 96 points. He would go on to add an additional 5 goals and 3 assists at the 2026 OHL Cup.

"Logan has the tools and the ability to be a difference maker in this league," said General Manager Kory Cooper. "His size obviously stands out, but his vision, high IQ, and competitiveness are what really impress us. Off the ice, he possesses incredible character, strong work habits, and is very coachable; qualities that go a long way. We're excited to add Logan and his family to the organization."

The Ottawa, ON native was ranked 10th on the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top-100 rankings heading into the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. Frontenacs Head Scout Aaron Van Leusen had nothing but high praise for Prud'homme after the Frontenacs selected him on night one of the draft.

"It's rare you get a player with his combination of size, skill, and athleticism," said Van Leusen. "He scored some big goals in big moments this year and we believe he has a very high ceiling. He's a player that has a lot of maturity and is a leader both on and off the ice. He doesn't rest on his talent and puts the work in to continually improve his game."

When asked about what it means to join the Frontenacs, Prud'homme could hardly contain his excitement.

"It's awesome, I wanted to be in Kingston. I love it here; I've got a bunch of family here." said Prud'homme. "A lot of people helped me get to this point. I'm super proud to make it official with the Frontenacs and I get wait to get started."

After attending Development Camp this past weekend, Prud'homme is the first member of the 2026 Frontenacs draft class to sign his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Prud'homme will wear number 55 for the black and gold.

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members! Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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