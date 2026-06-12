Firebirds 2026 OHL Priority Selection Primer

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







KINGSTON, Ont. - The 2026 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, begins on Friday night at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. The Firebirds hold a total of 15 picks, including the 15th overall selection in the first round. For the first time since 2000, the OHL will hold its annual draft live and in person with all 20 of the league's teams operating on the arena floor. Fans, hopeful draftees and families will all be in attendance to watch the next wave of talent enter the premier player development league in the world.

Fans unable to attend in Kingston can still follow every selection through a variety of viewing options. The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will be broadcast live on YourTV and streamed through FloHockey's digital platforms.

Watch the OHL Draft Live On:

FloHockey X

FloHockey YouTube

FloHockey Facebook

The Firebirds selections will be updated on the team's X account as well as the Facebook and Instagram stories, with full write ups at the end of each day to be posted on flintfirebirds.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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