OHL Alumni Golf Classic Presented by Carlsberg Returns August 18 in Support of OHL Assists
Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will host the 2026 OHL Alumni Golf Classic presented by Carlsberg on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 at Hockley Valley Resort, bringing together the OHL community for a day on the course in support of OHL Assists.
The annual charity event features representatives from all 20 OHL member teams alongside alumni spanning a broad swath of league history. Players, partners, fans and friends of the OHL are invited to enjoy a memorable day at one of Ontario's premier resort destinations, with all proceeds directed to OHL Assists.
The day's schedule is as follows:
Location: Hockley Valley Resort - 793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono, ON L9W 5X7
Registration - 10:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11 a.m.
Shotgun start - noon
Dinner - 6 p.m.
A range of participation and sponsorship opportunities are available:
Individual Golfer - $250
Hole Sponsorship - $500
Foursome Group - $1,000
Foursome plus Hole Sponsor - $1,250
Lunch Sponsor - $1,500
Dinner Sponsor - $3,000
Registration is open now at https://event.spordle.com/en/tickets/buy-tickets/2028/12582.
The OHL Alumni Golf Classic presented by Carlsberg is a cornerstone of the League's ongoing commitment to giving back, with funds raised supporting OHL Assists and its work across communities throughout the League.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026
- Oshawa Generals Sign Ryan Hedley - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs Sign 10th Overall Pick Logan Prud'Homme to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Alumni Golf Classic Presented by Carlsberg Returns August 18 in Support of OHL Assists - OHL
- Colts Trade Jaiden Newton to the Ottawa 67's - Barrie Colts
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Forward Jaiden Newton from Barrie Colts - Ottawa 67's
- Sam O'Reilly Named First Team CHL All-Star - Kitchener Rangers
- Oshawa Generals 2026 NHL Draft Preview - Oshawa Generals
- Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to 2025-26 CHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - Saginaw Spirit
- CHL Unveils 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named Third Team CHL All-Star - Flint Firebirds
- Ryder Fetterolf Named to CHL First All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - Ottawa 67's
- Not Everyone Knows When They Have a Gem: A Carter Verhaeghe Story - Niagara IceDogs
- Bulldogs Sign 2026 1st Round Pick Aiden Kelly - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.