OHL Alumni Golf Classic Presented by Carlsberg Returns August 18 in Support of OHL Assists

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will host the 2026 OHL Alumni Golf Classic presented by Carlsberg on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 at Hockley Valley Resort, bringing together the OHL community for a day on the course in support of OHL Assists.

The annual charity event features representatives from all 20 OHL member teams alongside alumni spanning a broad swath of league history. Players, partners, fans and friends of the OHL are invited to enjoy a memorable day at one of Ontario's premier resort destinations, with all proceeds directed to OHL Assists.

The day's schedule is as follows:

Location: Hockley Valley Resort - 793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono, ON L9W 5X7

Registration - 10:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m.

Shotgun start - noon

Dinner - 6 p.m.

A range of participation and sponsorship opportunities are available:

Individual Golfer - $250

Hole Sponsorship - $500

Foursome Group - $1,000

Foursome plus Hole Sponsor - $1,250

Lunch Sponsor - $1,500

Dinner Sponsor - $3,000

Registration is open now at https://event.spordle.com/en/tickets/buy-tickets/2028/12582.

The OHL Alumni Golf Classic presented by Carlsberg is a cornerstone of the League's ongoing commitment to giving back, with funds raised supporting OHL Assists and its work across communities throughout the League.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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