Oshawa Generals 2026 NHL Draft Preview

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - It is NHL Draft week as a handful of Generals, including Brooks Rogowski, gear up for this year's NHL Draft in Buffalo.

Rogowski is expected to go the highest of the Generals at this year's draft, but the Generals finished the season with six members being ranked on the final NHL Central Rankings.

Last season Rogo finished with a career high in points, goals, and assists, collecting 42 points, including 15 goals. This past season, Brooks was named to the CHL and OHL top prospects team, missing the CHL event due to an injury.

The next highest ranked General was Aiden O'Donnell, who finished at a ranking of 118, last season O'Donnell was acquired from the Brantford in a trade that sent Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu to the Bulldogs. Aiden finished last season with 25 points in 45 games, scoring 11 times.

Oshawa had three defencemen on the NHL Central Scouting list, including Brady Murnane at 141, Leo Laschon at 175 and Colin Feeley at 202. Each played their first season in the OHL last year, and both Murnane and Lachon were named to the OHL East Top Prospects team.

Closing out the Generals players named to the NHL Central Scouting list was goaltender Matthew Humphries, who joined the Generals part way through the season after being picked up in a trade with the Niagara Icedogs. Since he has joined the Generals, Humphries has posted an .888 SV% and a 3.73 GAA in 24 games.

Catch all of the draft action this Friday and Saturday while watching to see which Generals hear their names called this weekend.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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