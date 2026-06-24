Colts Trade Jaiden Newton to the Ottawa 67's
Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts have completed a trade with the Ottawa 67's, sending forward Jaiden Newton to Ottawa in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection - via Sault Ste. Marie - and a third-round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection - via Windsor.
Newton, a Whitby, Ontario native, was selected by the Colts in the second round - 26th overall - of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound centre suited up in 67 regular season games for Barrie in 2025-26, recording 7 goals and 12 assists for 19 points. Over his time with the organization, Newton consistently brought energy, a physical edge, and a willingness to compete in all three zones - traits that made him a valued member of the Colts dressing room. Beyond his contributions on the ice, Newton distinguished himself as a standout in the classroom, earning OHL Central Division Academic Player of the Month honours during his rookie season - a reflection of the character and work ethic he brought to every area of his time in Barrie.
The Barrie Colts would like to sincerely thank Jaiden for everything he gave to this organization and to this community. Jaiden was a true professional in every sense of the word, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in Ottawa and beyond.
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