Sam O'Reilly Named First Team CHL All-Star

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced its First, Second, and Third All-Star Teams for the 2025-26 season, along with its All-Rookie Team.

Media members who regularly cover the CHL and the Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - participated in the voting process to determine this year's CHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams. Ballots were cast based on regular-season performances, with voters selecting the top players from across the CHL's three leagues to recognize outstanding individual achievements.

CHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's / OHL): 29-9-2-1 record, 2.07 GAA, .923 SV% & 6 SO in 41 GP during the 2025-26 season; signed by Ottawa as an undrafted free agent last summer, Fetterolf quickly emerged as one of the CHL's top goaltenders during a historic rookie campaign with the 67's. The 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pa., led the CHL in both goals-against average and save percentage, while his six shutouts set a new OHL record for the most by a rookie goaltender in a single season. An eligible prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, Fetterolf is ranked No. 11 among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. Named the CHL Goaltender of the Year, Fetterolf became the first Ottawa 67's player to receive the honour and just the second rookie or first-year CHL goaltender to capture the award, joining Martin Biron of the Beauport Harfangs in 1994-95.

Defenceman - Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 45G-38A, 83 PTS, +55 in 55 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Montreal Canadiens prospect authored one of the greatest goal-scoring seasons by a defenceman in modern CHL history, scoring 45 goals - the highest single-season total by a CHL blueliner in the 21st century and the most since Greg Hawgood's 48-goal campaign in 1987-88. The 20-year-old captain from Chauvin, Alta., was the only defenceman to finish among the CHL's top 10 goal scorers, while his 19 power-play goals and 11 game-winning goals both ranked among the league leaders. Named CHL Defenceman of the Year, Pickford became the second Medicine Hat Tigers player to win the award, joining Kris Russell in 2006-07.

Defenceman - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL): 28G-42A, 70 PTS, +46 in 56 GP during the 2025-26 season; Aitcheson put together a record-setting season in Barrie, leading all OHL defencemen with 70 points while establishing a new Colts franchise record for goals by a defenceman with 28. The New York Islanders prospect and Toronto, Ont., native also finished among the OHL leaders with a +46 rating and six game-winning goals, while his 15 power-play goals led all OHL blueliners. Named the OHL's Defenceman of the Year, Aitcheson closed out his Colts career as the franchise's all-time leader in both goals (63) and points (171) by a defenceman.

Forward - Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers / OHL): 29G-42A, 71 PTS, +20 in 56 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect was named the OHL's Most Outstanding Player after making an immediate impact with the Kitchener Rangers following a mid-season move from the London Knights. The 20-year-old from Toronto recorded 43 points and a +31 rating in 28 games with Kitchener, helping the Rangers finish atop the Western Conference standings for the first time since 2008. O'Reilly also won 58 per cent of his faceoffs and was recognized in the OHL Coaches Poll as the Western Conference's smartest player, best faceoff man, and best defensive forward. He carried that form into the spring, earning both OHL Playoff MVP and Memorial Cup MVP honours while leading Kitchener to a Memorial Cup title. With that sweep, he became just the fourth player in CHL history to win regular-season, playoff, and Memorial Cup MVP honours in the same season, joining Brad Richards, Corey Perry, and Mitch Marner. The championship also marked his second straight Memorial Cup title after winning with London a year earlier, placing him among a rare group of players to win back-to-back Memorial Cups with different teams.

Forward - Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL): 51G-51A, 102 PTS, +62 in 63 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Anaheim Ducks prospect captured the CHL's David Branch Player of the Year Award after being named the QMJHL's Most Valuable Player and winning the first scoring title of his QMJHL career. The 20-year-old from Rimouski, Que., finished with 102 points, including 51 goals and 51 assists, to become one of only two CHL players to surpass both the 50-goal and 100-point marks in 2025-26. Massé also tied for the CHL lead in goals, ranked second in the QMJHL with a +62 rating and eight game-winning goals, and helped lead Chicoutimi to its first QMJHL Championship title in 32 years. With his CHL MVP honour, Massé became just the sixth player in CHL history to win both CHL Rookie of the Year and the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award over his career, joining Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Alex DeBrincat, Alexis Lafrenière, and Gavin McKenna.

Forward - Liam Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 45G-59A, 104 PTS, +47 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season; the 18-year-old from Osoyoos, B.C., finished second in scoring among all WHL and CHL skaters with 104 points in 68 games. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Liam is ranked 20th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. His 45 goals were tied for second in the WHL, while his 59 assists ranked fifth across the league. One of only four CHL players to reach the 100-point mark in 2025-26, Ruck also tied for third in the CHL with 10 game-winning goals and helped Medicine Hat finish atop the Central Division. Originally selected ninth overall by the Tigers in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck was also a member of Medicine Hat's 2025 WHL Championship team a year ago.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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