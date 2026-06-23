Kitchener Rangers Acquire Second Round Import Draft Selection from Sudbury Wolves

Published on June 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie announced today that the team has acquired Sudbury's second round CHL Import Draft Selection (2026) in exchange for Kitchener's third round CHL Import Draft Selection (2026) and Kitchener's sixth round selection in the 2030 OHL Priority Selection.

Trade Summary:

To Kitchener

2026 2nd round CHL Import Draft Selection (SBY)

To Sudbury

2026 3rd round CHL Import Draft Selection (KIT)

2030 6th round OHL Priority Draft Selection (KIT)

Kitchener will still have three selections in the 2026 CHL Import Draft. One first round selection (KIT) and two second round selections (KIT & SBY). The Import Draft will take place on Tuesday, June 30th starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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