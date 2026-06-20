Fitzgerald and Dunne Score Twice as Team White Earns 5-2 Game 1 Victory

Published on June 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - It was an early offensive explosion for Team White in game one as they scored five unanswered goals - two in the first period and three in the second period, to take a 5-0 lead into the second period flood. Team Blue wouldn't go down lightly, as in the third period, Team Blue were able to keep Team White off the scoresheet and add two goals of their own, but it was too little too late, as Team White took a 5-2 game one victory.

2026 Development Camp Roster

Evan Fitzgerald, the Rangers second-round selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Draft opened the scoring with a wrist shot skating down the right flank that made its way through the blocker arm of Joshua Taylor. Evan Nicholson scored a highlight-reel goal to double Team White's advantage as he went top shelf between the legs jumping on a loose puck in the slot.

In the second period, Jack Dunne scored back-to-back goals for Team White - extending their lead further. The first of Dunne's pair was also a beauty, skating in alone on a mini breakaway, pulling the puck to his backhand beating the outstretched blocker arm of the goaltender. For his second goal, Dunne pulled the puck in tight to his body around the stick of the defender and wired a shot into the bottom left corner of the net from the slot to make it 4-0. Evan Fitzgerald then got his second goal of the game getting rewarded for a hard-working shift with relentless puck pressure.

Team Blue went to work in the final period, not allowing Team White to extend their lead further and began to climb back. Charlie Puglisi got the first goal of the game for Team Blue with a sweet backhand-forehand move in tight, lifting the puck just above the catching arm of Ethan Suski, who replaced Mason Hriczov to start the period. To complete the game's scoring, Taylor Van De Ven had his point shot deflect off a Team White defender on its way to the goal, beating Suski and making it a 5-2 game.

Final shots were 36-28 in favour of Team White.

Goalscorers

Team Blue:

2G - Jack Dunne (#19)

2G - Evan Fitzgerald (#20)

G - Evan Nicholson (#11)

Team White:

G - Charlie Puglisi (#12)

G - Taylor Van De Ven (#7)

Goaltenders

Team Blue:

Joshua Taylor - Two Periods, 30 minutes, 16/21 Saves (.762 save %), Five Goals Against

Justin Young - One Period, 20 minutes, 15/15 saves (1.000 save %), Zero Goals Against

Team White:

Mason Hriczov - Two Periods, 30 minutes, 12/12 Saves (1.000 save %), Zero Goals Against

Ethan Suski - One Period, 20 minutes, 14/16 Saves (0.875 save %), Two Goals Against

Shootout:

Round 1

White - Braden Reilly - GOAL

Blue - Nate Pavelski - MISS

Round 2

White - Evan Nicholson - MISS

Blue - Charlie Puglisi - MISS

Round 3

White - Evan Fitzgerald - MISS

Blue - Gavin Martin - GOAL

Round 4

White - Jack Dunne - MISS

Blue - Markus Harper - MISS

Round 5

White - Alex Forrest - MISS

Blue - Ian Robinson - MISS

Round 6

White - Michael Pacek - GOAL

Blue - Carson Vukelich - MISS

UP NEXT: The second-of-three Development Camp games will be played later this evening with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. at Activa Sportsplex. The final development camp game will take place on Sunday morning with puck drop at 10:00 a.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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