Top-Ranked 2026 Goaltending Prospect Brady Knowling Signs with Saginaw

Published on June 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, MI - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Saturday morning that the organization has signed goaltender Brady Knowling (NO-ling) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Knowling is the #1-ranked North American goalie on NHL Central Scouting's list for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Brady and his family to the Saginaw Spirit," said Drinkill. "Brady is an elite goaltender who has consistently proven himself at the highest levels of his position, especially in international play with high stakes. His talent, work ethic, and competitive nature make him a tremendous addition to our team. He is an equally impressive young man off the ice as well - a team-first player that is driven to do anything to help his teammates succeed. We are beyond thrilled to bring him into our organization today and look forward to seeing the impact Brady will have both on and off the ice."

Knowling, a dual US-Canadian citizen originally from Toronto, Ont., is a 6'5" left-hand catching goaltender. The Spirit selected Knowling with their third-round pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

"Ever since I first toured Saginaw, I loved the place and the staff," said Knowling. "I'm happy it worked out and that I'm able to be here for what will be a fantastic year. I believe we are going to do something special this season and we have the team to do it - from goalies to skaters and staff."

Knowling has spent the last two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Last season, he posted a 15-13-3-1 record, 3.51 GAA and .883 SV% with the NTDP's U-18 team. He also appeared in a game with the U-17 squad, with a 2.01 GAA and .946 SV%.

"Brady brings a very strong pedigree as a goaltender to our team and strengthens our crease," said goaltending coach Kevin Delamarter. "He brings great size, athleticism, and overall skill. I'm excited to help him continue to build on his abilities and overall development here in Saginaw."

Last summer, Knowling led Team USA's U-18 team to a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal with four wins, a 2.35 GAA and .914 SV%. He joined the Americans for the IIHF World Junior Championship in January of 2026 as well.

Knowling won the inaugural game of this season's CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary, AB back on November 25th. His 42 saves backstopped Team USA to a 4-2 victory on the event's opening night and he was named player of the game.

At the 2024 OHL Cup, Knowling led the North York Rangers to an OHL Cup semi-final appearance with a 3-1-0 record.

Knowling joins Dima Zhilkin (19th overall), Blake Barnes (107th overall), Brody Najim (110th overall), Tyler Martyniuk (117th overall), Liam Campbell (141st overall), Trevor Theuer (201st overall), and Kaden Sienko (261st overall) as the eighth player from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection to sign a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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