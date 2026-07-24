Spirit Hire Tera Szeliga as Director of Sales and Public Relations

Published on July 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Tera Szeliga as its director of sales and public relations. Szeliga brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, community engagement, and partnership development across the Great Lakes Bay Region.

"It is an absolute honor to welcome Tera Szeliga into the Saginaw Spirit Family as our director of sales and public relations," said Team President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "Tera's background in building up the Great Lakes Bay Region's community makes her a perfect fit for the Spirit. Her family values alongside husband Martin and kids exemplify our "why," and add to the focus on high-energy family entertainment for which this team has become synonymous. Tera's role will focused on selling tickets, suites, and sponsorships, along with expanding on the Sprit's public relations and community outreach."

Szeliga comes to the Spirit after seven years at the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance, serving most recently as its director of marketing and communications. Much of her work has been in building connections among businesses, schools, nonprofits, and civic organizations, while creating impactful programs and community-focused initiatives.

Prior to her time with the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance, Szeliga served in leadership roles with United Way of Bay County and General Motors. She is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University and an active volunteer and community advocate.

Szeliga resides in Pinconning with her husband, Martin, and their three children, Raven, Max, and Josie.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

Spirit Hire Tera Szeliga as Director of Sales and Public Relations - Saginaw Spirit

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