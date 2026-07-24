Spitfires Hire Andrew Donaldson as Video Coach/Director of Analytics
Published on July 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to announce the hiring of Andrew Donaldson as the club's new Video Coach/Director of Analytics. The Tecumseh, ON native, has over 17 years of coaching experience that spans from minor AAA, the Greater Ontario Hockey League, to professional hockey in the DEL2.
Donaldson joins the team after living overseas in Germany last season coaching the ESV Kaufbeuren DEL2 team. Before then, the local coach spent 5 seasons as the Assistant Coach of the University of Windsor Lancers.
Donaldson expresses what this opportunity means for someone growing up in Windsor.
"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the Windsor Spitfires organization. Growing up in Windsor, I've always understood the importance of the Spitfires and what they mean to this community. I'm excited to be part of a team with such a proud history and passionate fan base"
Bill Bowler spoke on Donaldson.
"We're excited to welcome Andrew and what he will bring to our organization. His journey through Windsor AAA, the Greater Ontario Hockey League, USports, and professional hockey is a testament to his hard work, commitment, and growth as a coach".
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026
- 12 Past and Present OHL Players Highlight Canada's 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase Roster - OHL
- Dima Zhilkin, Brady Knowling Set to Attend World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor - Saginaw Spirit
- Cameron Reid Invited to 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase with Hockey Canada - Kitchener Rangers
- Brooks Rogowski Announced as Future Generals Camp Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Hire Andrew Donaldson as Video Coach/Director of Analytics - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Hire Tera Szeliga as Director of Sales and Public Relations - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
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