Spitfires Sign Free Agent Jack O'Dell to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Jack O'Dell to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Although not selected in the OHL Priority Selection Draft, O'Dell showcased his talents this past season by recording 21 points in 30 games with Phillips Academy Andover.

Standing at 6'2 and 195 pounds, O'Dell spent the first half of the 2025-26 season with the NV River Rats 16U AAA National Team, where he registered 10 points in 26 games. During the 2024-25 season, O'Dell played for the Windy City Storm 15U AAA team, recording 4 goals, 22 assists, and 90 penalty minutes in 49 games.

O'Dell was selected in the second round of the USHL Entry Draft by the Dubuque Fighting Saints but ultimately chose to come to Windsor as a Free Agent. When asked what it means to join the team, O'Dell stated "It is a privilege to join a franchise with such a strong tradition of excellence and a proven track record of developing players for the next level".

It was recently announced that O'Dell has been invited to the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp in Minnesota where he will compete for a chance to represent the United States.

GM Bill Bowler spoke on our newly signed Free Agent.

"Jack is a huge find for our team, this free agent signing is an important piece for the future of our club. He is an excellent prospect that will be a welcomed addition to the Windsor Spitfires"







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