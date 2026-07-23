Windsor Spitfires Hire Emma Cicovacki as Coordinator of Communications, Media, and Community Relations

Published on July 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the hiring of Emma Cicovacki as the club's new Coordinator of Communications, Media and Community Relations.

Emma joins the Spitfires after serving as the social media intern for the club's affiliate, the LaSalle Vipers.

She holds a diploma in Sport and Recreation Management from Lambton College and is currently completing her Bachelor of Human Kinetics at the University of Windsor.

In her new role, Emma will oversee the club's communications strategy, including public announcements, media relations, and community engagement initiatives. She will play a key role in promoting the Spitfires, strengthening relationships with fans and community partners, and supporting the organization's outreach efforts.

Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler welcomed Emma to the organization.

"We're excited to have Emma join the OHL level. She's a tremendous addition to our team. We're proud to see this opportunity come through our organization and highlight the strength of our partnership with the LaSalle Vipers and the Greater Ontario Hockey League. We're looking forward to working with her and seeing her continue to grow in this role".







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