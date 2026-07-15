Spitfires Sign 2026 4th Round Pick Jake LaMontagne to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Jake LaMontagne (pronounced La-mon-tane) to the Red, White and Navy.

LaMontagne was selected by the Spitfires in the fourth round (69th overall) of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. A native of New Hudson, Michigan, Jake stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 196-pounds.

LaMontagne spent two seasons with Detroit Compuware before joining Detroit HoneyBaked for the 2025-26 season. During the 2024-25 campaign with Compuware, he recorded four assists in 20 games. In his OHL Draft season with HoneyBaked, LaMontagne appeared in 104 games across two competitions, tallying five goals and 63 assists.

The Michigan native is excited to be joining the organization.

"It is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to sign with such a great organization." LaMontagne said. "I look forward to working hard every day to make everyone better and help contribute to the teams future success."

Bill Bowler spoke on LaMontagne putting pen to paper.

"Jake brings excellent size, strength and a physical presence to our blue line, and he competes hard every shift" GM Bill Bowler said. "He has a lot of potential, and we look forward to seeing his growth over the next couple years. We welcome Jake and his family to Windsor."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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