Brooks Rogowski Announced as Future Generals Camp Coach
Published on July 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Generals' forward and Vancouver Canucks prospect Brooks Rogowski is the newest addition to our Future Generals Camp coaching staff.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to have your kid skate on the same ice as the Gens while getting coached by the players and coaches of the team.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026
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- Dima Zhilkin, Brady Knowling Set to Attend World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor - Saginaw Spirit
- Cameron Reid Invited to 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase with Hockey Canada - Kitchener Rangers
- Brooks Rogowski Announced as Future Generals Camp Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Hire Andrew Donaldson as Video Coach/Director of Analytics - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Hire Tera Szeliga as Director of Sales and Public Relations - Saginaw Spirit
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