Brooks Rogowski Announced as Future Generals Camp Coach

Published on July 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Generals' forward and Vancouver Canucks prospect Brooks Rogowski is the newest addition to our Future Generals Camp coaching staff.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to have your kid skate on the same ice as the Gens while getting coached by the players and coaches of the team.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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