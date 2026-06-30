Future Generals Kids Camp Set

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON., - Join us for our annual Future Generals Camp this summer and have your kids train like the Oshawa Generals.

Led this year by our assistant coaches and former NHL hockey players Cal O'Reilly and Derek Walser. Your kids will have. A chance to learn from the actual Gens coaches as well as skate on the same rink the games are played on!

Kids will have the opportunity to meet some of the players, along with getting some gifts and tickets to a Gens game.

If you are interested, please reach out to Chase Northey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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