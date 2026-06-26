NHL Draft Day 2026

Published on June 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - It is day one of the 2026 NHL Priority Selection Draft, featuring the first round of this year's draft.

The Generals finished with six players ranked on the NHL Central Scouting Rankings, with Brooks Rogowski topping the Generals players with a final ranking of 21, giving himself a chance to go in the first round.

Oshawa had four others in the rankings, including Aiden O'Donnell at 118, Brady Murnane at 141, Leo Laschon at 175, Colin Feeley at 202 and Matthew Humphries, who was ranked 23 amongst North American goalies.

The NHL draft kicks off tonight at 7 PM with round one and will continue on Saturday with rounds 2-7 kicking off at 11 AM.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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