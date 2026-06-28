Vancouver Canucks Select Brooks Rogowski

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Vancouver Canucks have selected Brooks Rogowski in the second round with the 33rd pick in the 2026 NHL Priority Selection Draft.

Rogowski had a productive season, finishing his draft year with 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points in just 46 games.

Brooks is a player that will bring a lot of size to the Vancouver Canucks organization, being listed at 6'7 236 pounds. Rogowski has shown that he is not afraid to use that size, whether it be on the rush, the forecheck or if the gloves need to come off.

The Brighton, Michigan Native is going into his third season with the Generals. He has also featured for USA Hockey at the U18 World Championship.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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