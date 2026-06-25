Oshawa Generals Sign Cody Costello
Published on June 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals have signed defenceman Cody Costello to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Costello was selected in the 11th round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Generals and spent last season playing for the Woodbridge Wolfpack, where he played 34 games, picking up 16 points.
Cody, a native of Sewell, New Jersey, has a future commitment to play at the University of New Hampshire.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026
- Bulldogs Sign Defenseman Jean-Samuel Daigneault - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spitfires Sign 2024 5th Round Pick Sam Wathier to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Erie Otters Sign 2025 Draftee Broden McArthur - Erie Otters
- Playing for a Purpose: IceDogs to Support Jumpstart During 2026/27 Season - Niagara IceDogs
- Oshawa Generals Sign Cody Costello - Oshawa Generals
- Bulldogs Sign 31st Overall Selection Finn Ellery - Brantford Bulldogs
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