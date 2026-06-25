Oshawa Generals Sign Cody Costello

Published on June 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals have signed defenceman Cody Costello to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Costello was selected in the 11th round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Generals and spent last season playing for the Woodbridge Wolfpack, where he played 34 games, picking up 16 points.

Cody, a native of Sewell, New Jersey, has a future commitment to play at the University of New Hampshire.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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