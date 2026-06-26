Bulldogs Sign Defenseman Jean-Samuel Daigneault

Published on June 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of defenseman Jean-Samuel Daigneault from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Daigneault, from Saint-Michel, QC, was originally the 34th overall selection in the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft by the Shawinigan Cataractes out of the College Charles-Lemoyne Riverains M18 AAA program. Daigneault returned to the Riveraines program for the 2024-25 season posting 4 goals & 13 assists for 17 points in 42 games, adding another pair of assists in 10 playoff games. Known for his physical style, Daigneault's skating ability at 6'4"/190 combined with a nasty defensive disposition led him to be selected 35th overall in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft and spending the 2025-26 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Posting 5 assists across 47 games, Daigneault became one of the most feared defenders in the USHL in his season with the Lumberjacks. The towering left-shot rearguard is expected to be selected in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on route to bringing his heavy hitting defensive style to the Brantford blueline.

"Adding JS Daigneault is a huge addition to our blue line." said Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He brings the size, grit, toughness, and physical presence that every winning team needs. He plays with an edge, finishes every check, and isn't afraid to make life miserable for the opposition. JS is a mean, hard-nosed defenceman who competes every shift, and I have no doubt our fans are going to love the way he plays. He embodies the identity we're building here, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Bulldogs."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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