Bulldogs Sign 31st Overall Selection Finn Ellery

Published on June 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2026 2nd round, 31st overall selection, Finn Ellery from the Central Ontario Wolves U16 to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Ellery, from Bobcaygeon, ON, comes off a tremendous U16 season in the OMHA where the 6'5"/180 centerman posted 20 goals & 25 assists for 45 points over 31 regular season games while racking up a team leading 79 penalty minutes along with showing an impressive 200ft game and leadership skills as an assistant captain for the Central Ontario Wolves. It was in the OMHA playoffs where Ellery shone brightest, leading the Wolves in every major offensive category with 9 goals & 9 assists for 18 points across 10 games.

Ellery becomes the 2nd signing from the Bulldogs 2026 Priority Selection class joining 20th overall pick Aiden Kelly.

Following his selection by the Bulldogs Assistant General Manager & Director of Scouting Mike Galati said: "Finn was a first round grade and we were very surprised to get him at 31. A big 6'5 Centre that can skate. Has a great stick and high end skill. Plays a heavy game and will finish every check. Brings size, compete, skill and heaviness instantly to our lineup. He brings everything we love in a player and we are very excited to make Finn a Bulldog."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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