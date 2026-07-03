Brantford Bulldogs Announce Hockey Operations Update

Published on July 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the following updates to the team's Hockey Operations.

Gary Roberts has been promoted, the two-time Robertson & Memorial Champion & 1989 Stanley Cup Champion has been named Vice President of Hockey Operations.

Roberts, widely regarded as the top performance, health and wellness mind in the game joined the Bulldogs prior to the 2025-26 season as a Sr. Advisor & Director of Player Development. The veteran of 1225 NHL games will now step into a larger role alongside Spencer Hyman in Hockey Operations.

2026 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Brian Burke officially joins the Brantford Bulldogs as Sr. Hockey Operations Advisor. Burke brings an incredible hockey history to Brantford having been the Director of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks (1987-1992), General Manager of the Hartford Whalers (1992-93) & Vancouver Canucks (1999-2004), Executive VP & General Manager of the Anaheim Ducks (2005- 2009), President & General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-2013), President of Hockey Operations with the Calgary Flames (2013-2019) & & Pittsburgh Penguins (2020-2023), winning a Stanley Cup in 2007 with Anaheim. Burke additionally has an Olympic Silver Medal as the General Manager for Team USA in 2010 & previously worked directed for the NHL itself as Director of Hockey Operations from 1993-1999.

Assistant General Manager Justin Ismael will be joined by newly promoted Assistant General Manager Mike Galati, who remains Director of Scouting. Ismael will play a large part in overseeing Hockey Operations & Player Experience and will add Manager of Hockey Operations & Player Services J.J. Barrett, who will remain OMHA West Scout for the Bulldogs, while Galati will oversee the scouting department with Director of Player Personnel Adam Henrich & Head Scout Pete Goulet.

Adrian Vilaca will remain with the team as sole Director of Player Development, the former star mixed martial artist has become one of the best in the athletic development field working with Gary Roberts. Vilaca will be joined by Bulldogs Strength & Conditioning Coach Luke Van Moerkerke who has spent the last three seasons with the Bulldogs and is regarded as one of the best in his field.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

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