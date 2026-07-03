Shane Roche Commits to Frontenacs, Signs OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club and General Manager Kory Cooper have announced the signing of Shane Roche to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Frontenacs selected Roche with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. The 6'3", 174lbs defenceman spent the 2025-26 season with the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA program, playing in 31 games and collecting 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points. Hailing from Markham, ON, he and his teammates would go on to play four games in the 2026 OHL Cup.

"Shane is a big-bodied presence who can do a bit of everything on the blueline," said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He's a left-shot defender with great feet that covers a lot of ice and possesses a good active stick when defending. He can make a good first pass and transition the puck effectively. We're excited to have him continue his development here in Kingston. We're happy to welcome Shane and the Roche family into the Frontenacs organization."

Roche joins Logan Prud'homme and Roman Vanacker as the third member of the the 2026 Frontenacs draft class to sign his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Shane will wear number 83 for Kingston.

"It's so exciting," said Roche. "I've worked my entire hockey career for this moment. I just can't wait to get started and do everything I can to help the team succeed."

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members! Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

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