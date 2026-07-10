Bulldogs Sign Sweden International Vilmer Salén Forsberg

Published on July 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of the team's 62nd overall selection in the 2026 CHL Import Draft Vilmer Salén Forsberg to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Salén Forsberg, of Södertälje, Sweden, strikes an imposing presence between the pipes, standing 6'6"/235 and becomes the Bulldogs first ever Swedish international and first ever import goaltender. The product of his hometown Södertälje SK program, Salén Forsberg has played at the J18 level since his 14-year old season, when he debuted with a 4 game stint posting a 2.64 GAA as a triple underage player in the J18 Region competition, stepping to the J18 Nationell level with a 3.70 GAA over 5 games there.

Following up his debut, Salén Forsberg's 2024-25 season was outstanding, again playing well above his age in his 15-year old season, the towering netminder known as "The Viking" posted a J18 Regional East, best 1.55 GAA along with a .920 save percentage, going 8-1 in his 9 games at that level, Salén Forsberg followed his effort up at the Nationell level with a 2.84/.892 line in 7 games, posting a 4-2 record and earning his first call up to the J20 level for Södertälje, appearing in 5 games with a 2.48/.890 stat line. In the playoffs for the J18 squad Salén Forsberg continued his high end play, posting a 2.60/.903 line with a 4-2 record over 6 post-season appearances.

Salén Forsberg earned his first call to international competition in the 2024-25 season as well, dawning the Tre Kronor for 4 games compiling a 2.51/.921 line for his country at the U16 level.

The 2025-26 season began for Salén Forsberg at the U18 level for Södertälje, still competing as an underager, posting a brilliant 2.28/.920 line with a 7-4 record in 11 appearances, the Nationell U18 was tougher on Södertälje but Salén Forsberg kept them in the fight in 18 appearances with an .898 save percentage over 18 appearances, earning another callup to the U20 level as a 16-year old with a 2.34/.939 in his appearance. Salén Forsberg worked his way to the U17 international level, taking the crease for a pair of games at the U17 World Hockey Challenge and posting a 3.34/.900 line in 7 games overall for the Tre Kronor.

Salén Forsberg will now join fellow Bulldogs signee Adam Němec playing at the 2026 Hlinka-Gretzky tournament.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Vilmer Salén Forsberg to the Brantford family." said Brantford Bulldogs Director of Goaltending Franky Palazzese. "Vilmer is an elite goaltender with a massive frame at 6'6. He has elite level footwork, and is extremely sound positionally which makes him very tough to beat with his size in the net. His hockey IQ is far beyond his age, and most importantly we are getting an incredible human being off the ice. Vilmer's character and work ethic are world class. He will be a very coveted prospect for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft with all of the attributes he possesses and we can't wait to watch Vilmer suit up for the Brantford Bulldogs!".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

Bulldogs Sign Sweden International Vilmer Salén Forsberg - Brantford Bulldogs

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