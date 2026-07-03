You'Re Invited: Community Softball and Bbq

Published on July 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The Niagara IceDogs are inviting fans to join us for an afternoon of softball, barbecue, and community on Saturday, July 11 at McCaffery Sports Park (61 Vansickle Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2R 7C2) from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

Come out and cheer on members of our 2026 OHL Draft Class, prospects, and current IceDogs players as they take the field for a friendly softball game. It's a great opportunity to get an early look at the future of the team while enjoying a fun summer event with fellow fans.

The afternoon also provides a chance to meet our players, connect with IceDogs staff, and welcome our new General Manager, Dale DeGray, to the Niagara community.

Whether you're a longtime season ticket holder or a new fan, everyone is welcome to join us for a fun-filled day at the ballpark.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, July 11, at McAffery Park. Come enjoy the game, grab some BBQ, and help kick off another exciting season of IceDogs hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

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